How to Watch Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina on TV or Live Stream - December 2
Published: Dec. 2, 2023 at 10:17 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Winthrop Eagles (5-3) face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
How to Watch Other Big South Games
- Presbyterian vs VMI (1:00 PM ET | December 2)
- High Point vs North Florida (2:00 PM ET | December 2)
- South Carolina Upstate vs North Carolina Central (3:00 PM ET | December 2)
Winthrop Stats Insights
- The Eagles are shooting 48.1% from the field, 7.1% higher than the 41.0% the Chanticleers' opponents have shot this season.
- This season, Winthrop has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.0% from the field.
- The Eagles are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers sit at 19th.
- The Eagles' 78.3 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 80.2 the Chanticleers give up.
- When it scores more than 80.2 points, Winthrop is 3-0.
Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Winthrop scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 away.
- At home, the Eagles gave up 69.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).
- Winthrop sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than away (37.9%).
Winthrop Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Elon
|W 78-70
|Rock Hill Sports and Event Center
|11/24/2023
|@ Georgia
|L 78-69
|Stegeman Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|Bob Jones
|W 90-49
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/2/2023
|@ Coastal Carolina
|-
|HTC Center
|12/5/2023
|Queens
|-
|Winthrop Coliseum
|12/10/2023
|@ Little Rock
|-
|Jack Stephens Center
