The Winthrop Eagles (5-3) face the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at HTC Center. It begins at 3:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET

Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other Big South Games

Winthrop Stats Insights

The Eagles are shooting 48.1% from the field, 7.1% higher than the 41.0% the Chanticleers' opponents have shot this season.

This season, Winthrop has a 5-2 record in games the team collectively shoots above 41.0% from the field.

The Eagles are the 276th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Chanticleers sit at 19th.

The Eagles' 78.3 points per game are only 1.9 fewer points than the 80.2 the Chanticleers give up.

When it scores more than 80.2 points, Winthrop is 3-0.

Winthrop Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Winthrop scored 76.6 points per game at home last season, and 71.0 away.

At home, the Eagles gave up 69.9 points per game, 7.6 fewer points than they allowed away (77.5).

Winthrop sunk more 3-pointers at home (9.4 per game) than on the road (8.7) last season. But it had a lower 3-point percentage at home (37.0%) than away (37.9%).

Winthrop Upcoming Schedule