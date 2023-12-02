Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 2
The Winthrop Eagles (5-3) take on the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina matchup.
Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info
- When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 3:30 PM ET
- Where: HTC Center in Conway, South Carolina
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Winthrop Moneyline
|Coastal Carolina Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Winthrop (-5.5)
|147.5
|-250
|+195
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Winthrop (-4.5)
|147.5
|-235
|+186
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Betting Trends
- Winthrop has a record of 2-4-0 against the spread this season.
- This season, games featuring the Eagles have hit the over twice.
- Coastal Carolina has covered four times in five chances against the spread this year.
- This season, games featuring the Chanticleers have hit the over twice.
