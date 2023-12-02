Saturday's game between the Winthrop Eagles (5-3) and the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (2-4) at HTC Center has a projected final score of 76-71 based on our computer prediction, with Winthrop coming out on top. Tipoff is at 3:30 PM on December 2.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Conway, South Carolina Venue: HTC Center

Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Score Prediction

Prediction: Winthrop 76, Coastal Carolina 71

Spread & Total Prediction for Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina

Computer Predicted Spread: Winthrop (-4.8)

Winthrop (-4.8) Computer Predicted Total: 146.2

Coastal Carolina is 4-1-0 against the spread, while Winthrop's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. The Chanticleers are 2-3-0 and the Eagles are 2-4-0 in terms of going over the point total.

Winthrop Performance Insights

The Eagles have a +121 scoring differential, topping opponents by 15.2 points per game. They're putting up 78.3 points per game, 111th in college basketball, and are allowing 63.1 per outing to rank 34th in college basketball.

Winthrop comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 2.4 boards. It records 30.9 rebounds per game (277th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.5.

Winthrop knocks down 7.1 three-pointers per game (212th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.9. It shoots 35.8% from deep, and its opponents shoot 26.6%.

Winthrop has typically won the turnover battle this season, committing 11.1 per game (127th in college basketball) while forcing 13.5 (100th in college basketball).

