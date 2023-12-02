The Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (1-2) meet the Winthrop Eagles (2-2) at 3:30 PM ET on Saturday, December 2, 2023. This clash is available on ESPN+.

If you're looking to catch this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Game Information

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Winthrop Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Winthrop Top Players (2022-23)

Kelton Talford: 16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK

16.2 PTS, 8.2 REB, 0.7 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.6 BLK Cory Hightower: 13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.6 PTS, 5.5 REB, 2.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.4 BLK Kasen Harrison: 11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK

11.5 PTS, 2.4 REB, 3.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK Sin'Cere McMahon: 13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

13.4 PTS, 1.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Toneari Lane: 10.3 PTS, 2.4 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.3 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Coastal Carolina Top Players (2022-23)

Essam Mostafa: 12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK

12.4 PTS, 9.7 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.7 BLK Josh Uduje: 13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK

13.2 PTS, 3.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.4 BLK Antonio Daye Jr.: 12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.9 PTS, 4.1 REB, 4.4 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.0 BLK Jomaru Brown: 12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK

12.7 PTS, 2.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.0 BLK Jimmy Nichols: 7.1 PTS, 3.8 REB, 0.8 AST, 0.5 STL, 0.9 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Winthrop vs. Coastal Carolina Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Coastal Carolina Rank Coastal Carolina AVG Winthrop AVG Winthrop Rank 136th 73.3 Points Scored 73.8 127th 290th 74.0 Points Allowed 74.4 299th 65th 33.7 Rebounds 28.0 343rd 76th 9.7 Off. Rebounds 6.8 309th 200th 7.2 3pt Made 8.8 42nd 230th 12.4 Assists 11.4 307th 189th 11.9 Turnovers 13.3 311th

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.