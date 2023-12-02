Saturday's contest at Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium has the Wofford Terriers (5-3) matching up with the Bellarmine Knights (1-4) at 2:00 PM ET on December 2. Our computer prediction projects a 76-68 win for Wofford, who are favored by our model.

The Terriers came out on top in their most recent outing 63-54 against UNC Asheville on Wednesday.

Wofford vs. Bellarmine Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina

Wofford vs. Bellarmine Score Prediction

Prediction: Wofford 76, Bellarmine 68

Other SoCon Predictions

Wofford Schedule Analysis

The Terriers defeated the UNC Asheville Bulldogs in a 63-54 win on November 29. It was their signature victory of the season.

The Terriers have tied for the 28th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the country (two).

Wofford has three wins over Quadrant 3 opponents, tied for the 49th-most in the nation.

Wofford 2023-24 Best Wins

63-54 at home over UNC Asheville (No. 291) on November 29

82-52 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 14

74-49 at home over UNC Wilmington (No. 355) on November 11

Wofford Leaders

Rachael Rose: 20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)

20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33) Evangelia Paulk: 9.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)

9.0 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23) Maddie Heiss: 15.9 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54)

15.9 PTS, 43.0 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (20-for-54) Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 28.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52)

7.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 28.4 FG%, 25.0 3PT% (13-for-52) Vitolia Tuilave: 6.8 PTS, 54.2 FG%

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers' +69 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 8.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 68.6 points per game (154th in college basketball) while giving up 60.0 per outing (114th in college basketball).

