The Wofford Terriers (2-5) hope to end a three-game road losing skid at the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
Where: Murphy Athletic Center in Murfreesboro, Tennessee

TV: ESPN+

Wofford Stats Insights

Wofford has compiled a 2-1 straight-up record in games it shoots over 45.8% from the field.

The Blue Raiders are the rebounding team in the country, the Terriers rank 199th.

The Terriers' 78.3 points per game are 14 more points than the 64.3 the Blue Raiders give up to opponents.

Wofford has put together a 2-4 record in games it scores more than 64.3 points.

Wofford Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Wofford averaged 80.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.5 away.

In 2022-23, the Terriers conceded 8.4 fewer points per game at home (68.6) than on the road (77).

Beyond the arc, Wofford made more 3-pointers away (7.9 per game) than at home (7.6) last season, and posted a higher percentage on the road (35.1%) than at home (33.2%).

Wofford Upcoming Schedule