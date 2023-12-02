Saturday's contest that pits the Middle Tennessee Blue Raiders (4-4) against the Wofford Terriers (2-5) at Murphy Athletic Center has a projected final score of 76-69 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Middle Tennessee, who is favored in this matchup by our model. Tipoff is at 7:30 PM ET on December 2.

The game has no set line.

Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Game Info & Odds

Date: Saturday, December 2, 2023

Saturday, December 2, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Murfreesboro, Tennessee

Murfreesboro, Tennessee Venue: Murphy Athletic Center

Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee Score Prediction

Prediction: Middle Tennessee 76, Wofford 69

Spread & Total Prediction for Wofford vs. Middle Tennessee

Computer Predicted Spread: Middle Tennessee (-6.9)

Middle Tennessee (-6.9) Computer Predicted Total: 145.5

Middle Tennessee is 2-5-0 against the spread, while Wofford's ATS record this season is 2-4-0. The Blue Raiders have a 1-6-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Terriers have a record of 5-1-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Wofford Performance Insights

The Terriers have a -44 scoring differential, falling short by 6.3 points per game. They're putting up 78.3 points per game, 113th in college basketball, and are allowing 84.6 per outing to rank 352nd in college basketball.

Wofford is 133rd in college basketball at 34.4 rebounds per game. That's 2.5 more than the 31.9 its opponents average.

Wofford knocks down 9.1 three-pointers per game (53rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.4. It shoots 32.5% from deep, and its opponents shoot 36%.

Wofford has typically lost the turnover battle this season, committing 12.9 per game (247th in college basketball) while forcing nine (351st in college basketball).

