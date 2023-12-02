The Wofford Terriers (5-3) look to build on a five-game home winning run when hosting the Bellarmine Knights (1-4) on Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET.

Wofford Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Saturday, December 2, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
  • Where: Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium in Spartanburg, South Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Wofford vs. Bellarmine Scoring Comparison

  • The Knights put up an average of 60.8 points per game, just 0.8 more points than the 60 the Terriers allow.
  • Bellarmine is 1-3 when it scores more than 60 points.
  • Wofford has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60.8 points.
  • The Terriers average 25.6 fewer points per game (68.6) than the Knights allow (94.2).
  • The Terriers shoot 38.9% from the field, 8.5% lower than the Knights concede defensively.

Wofford Leaders

  • Rachael Rose: 20.1 PTS, 7.8 REB, 5.1 AST, 1.4 STL, 47.9 FG%, 30.3 3PT% (10-for-33)
  • Evangelia Paulk: 9 PTS, 8.1 REB, 1.8 STL, 33.3 FG%, 8.7 3PT% (2-for-23)
  • Maddie Heiss: 15.9 PTS, 43 FG%, 37 3PT% (20-for-54)
  • Annabelle Schultz: 7.3 PTS, 7.1 REB, 1.3 STL, 28.4 FG%, 25 3PT% (13-for-52)
  • Vitolia Tuilave: 6.8 PTS, 54.2 FG%

Wofford Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/21/2023 @ Davidson L 81-51 John M. Belk Arena
11/27/2023 Southern Wesleyan W 65-42 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
11/29/2023 UNC Asheville W 63-54 Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/2/2023 Bellarmine - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/4/2023 Emory & Henry - Jerry Richardson Indoor Stadium
12/16/2023 @ Virginia - John Paul Jones Arena

