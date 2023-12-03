Adam Thielen against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass defense and Dee Delaney is a matchup to watch in Week 13, when the Panthers meet the Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. We have stats and information available for you in the following article.

Panthers vs. Buccaneers Game Info

Game Date: Sunday, December 3, 2023

Sunday, December 3, 2023 Time: 4:05 PM ET

4:05 PM ET Venue: Raymond James Stadium

Raymond James Stadium Location: Tampa, Florida

Tampa, Florida TV: CBS

Adam Thielen Fantasy Points and Projections

Total Fantasy Pts Avg. Fantasy Pts Fantasy Rank (WRs) Fantasy Rank (Overall) Projected Fantasy Pts vs. Buccaneers 99.4 9.0 20 74 7.32

Adam Thielen vs. Dee Delaney Insights

Adam Thielen & the Panthers' Offense

Adam Thielen leads his team with 728 receiving yards on 77 catches with four touchdowns.

Through the air, Carolina is bottom-10 in passing yards this year, ranking third-last in the NFL with 1,906 total passing yards (173.3 per game). It also ranks 32nd in yards per attempt (4.7).

The Panthers have had one of the least effective scoring offenses in the league, ranking 29th in the NFL by posting 15.7 points per game. Meanwhile, they rank 31st in the NFL with 265.9 total yards per contest.

Carolina sports one of the highest pass rates in the league this season, passing the ball 37.2 times per game (fifth in NFL).

In the red zone, the Panthers have been one of the least pass-happy offenses this season, throwing the ball 32 times (sixth-fewest in league).

Dee Delaney & the Buccaneers' Defense

Dee Delaney has a team-high two interceptions to go along with 11 tackles and four passes defended.

Looking at passing yards conceded, Tampa Bay has given up the third-most in the NFL at 2,946 (267.8 per game).

The Buccaneers are 11th in the league in scoring defense, conceding an average of 20.6 points.

Tampa Bay has given up over 100 receiving yards to nine players this season.

15 players have hauled in a touchdown against the Buccaneers this season.

Adam Thielen vs. Dee Delaney Advanced Stats

Adam Thielen Dee Delaney Rec. Targets 100 21 Def. Targets Receptions 77 4 Passes Defended Yards Per Reception 9.5 8 Completions Allowed Rec. Yards 728 11 Tackles Rec. Yards Per Game 66.2 1.6 Tackles Per Game Rec. Yards After Catch 274 0.0 Tackles For Loss Rec. Red Zone Targets 11 0.0 Sacks Rec. TDs 4 2 Interceptions

