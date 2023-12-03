How to Watch Clemson vs. Pittsburgh on TV or Live Stream - December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Clemson Tigers (6-0, 0-0 ACC) will look to continue a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.
Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
- TV: ACCN
Clemson Stats Insights
- The Tigers are shooting 48.5% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 38.2% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.
- Clemson is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.
- The Tigers are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 12th.
- The Tigers average 16.2 more points per game (80.5) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (64.3).
- Clemson is 6-0 when it scores more than 64.3 points.
Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, Clemson scored 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.8.
- At home, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.1).
- Beyond the arc, Clemson made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.
Clemson Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|Boise State
|W 85-68
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/24/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 90-69
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|11/28/2023
|@ Alabama
|W 85-77
|Coleman Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|@ Pittsburgh
|-
|Petersen Events Center
|12/6/2023
|South Carolina
|-
|Littlejohn Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|TCU
|-
|Coca-Cola Coliseum
