The Clemson Tigers (6-0, 0-0 ACC) will look to continue a six-game winning stretch when visiting the Pittsburgh Panthers (5-2, 0-0 ACC) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Petersen Events Center. This game is at 2:00 PM ET on ACC Network.

Clemson vs. Pittsburgh Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACCN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 48.5% from the field, 10.3% higher than the 38.2% the Panthers' opponents have shot this season.

Clemson is 6-0 when it shoots higher than 38.2% from the field.

The Tigers are the 130th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Panthers sit at 12th.

The Tigers average 16.2 more points per game (80.5) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (64.3).

Clemson is 6-0 when it scores more than 64.3 points.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Clemson scored 78.4 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 71.8.

At home, the Tigers gave up 65.2 points per game, 7.9 fewer points than they allowed on the road (73.1).

Beyond the arc, Clemson made fewer 3-pointers on the road (7.3 per game) than at home (9.1) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (33.2%) than at home (38.8%) too.

Clemson Upcoming Schedule