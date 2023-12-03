Will Cordarrelle Patterson Play in Week 13? NFL Injury Status, News & Updates
Cordarrelle Patterson did not participate in his most recent practice. The Atlanta Falcons' Week 13 game against the New York Jets starts at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday. Take a look at Patterson's stats below.
Heading into Week 13, Patterson has 25 carries for 119 yards and zero touchdowns. A closer look at his season stats reveals he is averaging 4.8 yards per rushing attempt, and in the passing game he has five receptions (five targets) for 23 yards.
Cordarrelle Patterson Injury Status: Did Not Participate In Practice
- Reported Injury: Rest
- The Falcons have no other RB on the injury report.
Falcons vs. Jets Game Info
- Game Day: December 3, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM
- Live Stream: Fubo
Patterson 2023 Stats
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Rush Yards/Carry
|Targets
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|25
|119
|0
|4.8
|5
|5
|23
|0
Patterson Game-by-Game
|Week
|Opponent
|Carries
|Rush Yards
|Rush TDs
|Receptions
|Rec Yards
|Rec TDs
|Week 5
|Texans
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7
|0
|Week 6
|Commanders
|1
|0
|0
|1
|6
|0
|Week 7
|@Buccaneers
|10
|56
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 8
|@Titans
|2
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Week 9
|Vikings
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|Week 10
|@Cardinals
|3
|13
|0
|2
|7
|0
|Week 12
|Saints
|8
|43
|0
|0
|0
|0
