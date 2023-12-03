Falcons vs. Jets: Promo Codes, Odds, Moneyline, and Spread - Week 13
The New York Jets (4-7) are slight, 2.5-point underdogs as they aim to halt their four-game losing skid in a game against the Atlanta Falcons (5-6) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at MetLife Stadium. This contest has a listed total of 34 points.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Falcons vs. Jets Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at individual sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Atlanta Moneyline
|New York Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Falcons (-2.5)
|34
|-150
|+125
|FanDuel
|Falcons (-3)
|34
|-152
|+128
Atlanta vs. New York Game Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey
- TV Info: FOX
Falcons vs. Jets Betting Insights
- Atlanta has posted a 3-8-0 record against the spread this season.
- As a 2.5-point favorite or greater, the Falcons have one win ATS (1-5) this season.
- Four of Atlanta's 11 games with a set total have hit the over (36.4%).
- New York has covered the spread four times in 11 games.
- As 2.5-point underdogs or greater, the Jets are 4-5 against the spread.
- Of 11 New York games so far this season, four have gone over the total.
