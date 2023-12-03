The Furman Paladins (5-3) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET.

Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET

Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia

Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia TV: SEC Network +

Furman vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison

The Paladins score an average of 72.0 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 62.3 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 62.3 points, Furman is 5-2.

Georgia has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.0 points.

The Bulldogs average 69.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Paladins allow.

When Georgia scores more than 70.8 points, it is 4-0.

When Furman gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 4-1.

The Bulldogs shoot 41.5% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Paladins concede defensively.

The Paladins make 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 5.7% more than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.

Furman Leaders

Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%

16.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG% Kate Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.7 FG%

11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.7 FG% Sydney Ryan: 13.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 47.5 3PT% (19-for-40)

13.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 47.5 3PT% (19-for-40) Tate Walters: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)

11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39) Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)

Furman Schedule