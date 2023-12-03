How to Watch the Furman vs. Georgia Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 3
Published: Dec. 3, 2023 at 8:56 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Furman Paladins (5-3) will look to continue a three-game road winning run when visiting the Georgia Bulldogs (5-2) on Sunday, December 3, 2023 at Stegeman Coliseum, airing at 2:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this matchup and click here to check out our score picks!
Furman Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 2:00 PM ET
- Where: Stegeman Coliseum in Athens, Georgia
- TV: SEC Network +
Furman vs. Georgia Scoring Comparison
- The Paladins score an average of 72.0 points per game, 9.7 more points than the 62.3 the Bulldogs give up to opponents.
- When it scores more than 62.3 points, Furman is 5-2.
- Georgia has a 5-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 72.0 points.
- The Bulldogs average 69.4 points per game, just 1.4 fewer points than the 70.8 the Paladins allow.
- When Georgia scores more than 70.8 points, it is 4-0.
- When Furman gives up fewer than 69.4 points, it is 4-1.
- The Bulldogs shoot 41.5% from the field, only 0.8% lower than the Paladins concede defensively.
- The Paladins make 40.4% of their shots from the field, just 5.7% more than the Bulldogs' defensive field-goal percentage.
Furman Leaders
- Jada Session: 16.0 PTS, 10.3 REB, 1.4 STL, 47.4 FG%
- Kate Johnson: 11.1 PTS, 1.3 BLK, 60.7 FG%
- Sydney Ryan: 13.3 PTS, 52.4 FG%, 47.5 3PT% (19-for-40)
- Tate Walters: 11.9 PTS, 1.1 STL, 33.0 FG%, 25.6 3PT% (10-for-39)
- Niveya Henley: 11.1 PTS, 41.0 FG%, 34.5 3PT% (10-for-29)
Furman Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/23/2023
|Appalachian State
|L 68-63
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/25/2023
|Binghamton
|W 74-72
|Coliseo Ruben Rodriguez
|11/29/2023
|@ Gardner-Webb
|W 73-66
|Paul Porter Arena
|12/3/2023
|@ Georgia
|-
|Stegeman Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|Bob Jones
|-
|Timmons Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ South Carolina Upstate
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
