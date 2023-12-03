Kyle Pitts will be running routes against the sixth-best passing defense in the league when his Atlanta Falcons take on the New York Jets in Week 13, on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET.

Pitts' 37 catches have yielded 441 yards (40.1 per game) and one TD this season. He has been targeted on 60 occasions.

Pitts vs. the Jets

Pitts vs the Jets (since 2021): 1 GP / 119 REC YPG / REC TD

1 GP / 119 REC YPG / REC TD New York has given up 100 or more receiving yards to six opposing receivers in the 2023 season.

The Jets have allowed 13 opposing players to record a TD reception against them this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against New York on the season.

Pitts will square off against the NFL's sixth-ranked pass defense this week. The Jets concede 183.2 passing yards per game.

The Jets' defense ranks ninth in the league by allowing 1.2 passing touchdowns per game to opponents (13 total passing TDs).

Falcons Player Previews

Kyle Pitts Receiving Props vs. the Jets

Receiving Yards: 29.5 (-111)

Pitts Receiving Insights

Pitts, in the receiving game, has hit the over on his receiving yards prop in seven of 11 games this season.

Pitts has 17.5% of his team's target share (60 targets on 343 passing attempts).

He has 441 receiving yards on 60 targets to rank 71st in NFL play with 7.4 yards per target.

In one of 11 games this season, Pitts has a touchdown catch. He hasn't, however, registered a multiple-TD effort.

He has one touchdown this season (5.0% of his team's 20 offensive TDs).

Pitts has been targeted four times in the red zone (10.8% of his team's 37 red zone pass attempts).

Pitts' Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Saints 11/26/2023 Week 12 2 TAR / 2 REC / 22 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Cardinals 11/12/2023 Week 10 5 TAR / 3 REC / 30 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Vikings 11/5/2023 Week 9 5 TAR / 4 REC / 56 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Titans 10/29/2023 Week 8 5 TAR / 3 REC / 35 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Buccaneers 10/22/2023 Week 7 5 TAR / 3 REC / 47 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

