Sunday's game between the No. 1 South Carolina Gamecocks (6-0) and the Duke Blue Devils (5-2) at Cameron Indoor Stadium should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 77-64, heavily favoring South Carolina to come out on top. Tipoff is at 1:00 PM ET on December 3.

In their most recent outing on Thursday, the Gamecocks claimed a 65-58 win against North Carolina.

South Carolina vs. Duke Game Info

When: Sunday, December 3, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Cameron Indoor Stadium in Durham, North Carolina How to Watch on TV: ABC

ABC Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

South Carolina vs. Duke Score Prediction

Prediction: South Carolina 77, Duke 64

Other SEC Predictions

South Carolina Schedule Analysis

The Gamecocks' best win of the season came in a 100-71 victory versus the No. 18 Notre Dame Fighting Irish on November 6.

The Gamecocks have two wins against Quadrant 1 teams, tied for the second-most in the nation.

South Carolina has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 2 victories in the country (one).

Based on the RPI, the Blue Devils have zero wins versus Quadrant 3 teams, tied for the 158th-most in the nation.

South Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins

100-71 over Notre Dame (No. 18/AP Poll) on November 6

114-76 at home over Maryland (No. 35) on November 12

65-58 on the road over North Carolina (No. 24/AP Poll) on November 30

78-38 at home over South Dakota State (No. 81) on November 20

109-40 at home over Clemson (No. 112) on November 16

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG%

15 PTS, 11.8 REB, 4 BLK, 61.7 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15)

10.7 PTS, 7.5 AST, 3.3 STL, 51.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (5-for-15) Ashlyn Watkins: 10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG%

10.7 PTS, 7 REB, 1.2 STL, 3.3 BLK, 59.2 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

12.5 PTS, 1.7 STL, 1.3 BLK, 46.9 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Te-Hina Paopao: 13.2 PTS, 49 FG%, 53.6 3PT% (15-for-28)

South Carolina Performance Insights

The Gamecocks outscore opponents by 44.2 points per game (posting 94.5 points per game, fourth in college basketball, and giving up 50.3 per outing, ninth in college basketball) and have a +265 scoring differential.

