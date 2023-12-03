Big Ten teams were in action for one game in the Week 14 college football schedule. Keep reading to see results and key players from that game.

Michigan vs. Iowa

Week 14 Big Ten Results

Michigan 26 Iowa 0

Pregame Favorite: Michigan (-21.5)

Michigan (-21.5) Pregame Total: 35.5

Michigan Leaders

Passing: J.J. McCarthy (22-for-30, 147 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

J.J. McCarthy (22-for-30, 147 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Blake Corum (16 ATT, 52 YDS, 2 TDs)

Blake Corum (16 ATT, 52 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Cornelius Johnson (9 TAR, 9 REC, 64 YDS)

Iowa Leaders

Passing: Deacon Hill (18-for-32, 120 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Deacon Hill (18-for-32, 120 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Leshon Williams (9 ATT, 25 YDS)

Leshon Williams (9 ATT, 25 YDS) Receiving: Addison Ostrenga (9 TAR, 7 REC, 50 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Iowa Michigan 155 Total Yards 213 120 Passing Yards 147 35 Rushing Yards 66 3 Turnovers 0

Next Week's Big Ten Games

