In the upcoming tilt against the Winnipeg Jets, which starts at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, can we expect Dmitry Orlov to light the lamp for the Carolina Hurricanes? Let's dive into the most relevant stats and trends to figure out which player props you should be strongly considering.

Will Dmitry Orlov score a goal against the Jets?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1100 (Bet $10 to win $110.00 if he scores a goal)

Orlov stats and insights

In one of 23 games this season, Orlov scored -- and it was just the one goal.

This is his first matchup of the season against the Jets.

He has picked up two assists, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.

He has a 2.7% shooting percentage, attempting 1.6 shots per game.

Jets defensive stats

On defense, the Jets have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 64 goals in total (2.8 per game) which ranks 10th.

So far this season, the Jets have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.7 hits and 14.7 blocked shots per game.

Orlov recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 12/2/2023 Sabres 0 0 0 17:16 Home W 6-2 11/30/2023 Islanders 1 0 1 17:55 Home L 5-4 OT 11/28/2023 Flyers 1 0 1 15:33 Away W 4-1 11/26/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 14:20 Home W 3-2 11/24/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 18:16 Home L 8-2 11/22/2023 Oilers 1 0 1 15:06 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 13:30 Home W 4-2 11/15/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 15:19 Home L 3-1 11/11/2023 Lightning 0 0 0 16:19 Away W 4-0 11/10/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 20:00 Away L 5-2

Hurricanes vs. Jets game info

Game Day: Monday, December 4, 2023

Monday, December 4, 2023 Game Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

