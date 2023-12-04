Furman vs. Arkansas: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - December 4
The Furman Paladins (4-4) will look to stop a three-game road skid when taking on the Arkansas Razorbacks (5-3) on Monday, December 4, 2023 at Bud Walton Arena, airing at 8:00 PM ET on SEC Network+.
In this article, you can see odds and spreads for the Arkansas vs. Furman matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Furman vs. Arkansas Game Info
- When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Bud Walton Arena in Fayetteville, Arkansas
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network+
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Furman vs. Arkansas Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Arkansas Moneyline
|Furman Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Arkansas (-11.5)
|158.5
|-
|-
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Arkansas (-11.5)
|158.5
|-720
|+500
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Furman vs. Arkansas Betting Trends
- Furman has covered just once in six games with a spread this season.
- Arkansas has covered twice in seven chances against the spread this season.
- Razorbacks games have hit the over six out of seven times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.