The Arkansas Razorbacks (3-1) face the Furman Paladins (3-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. This contest is available on SEC Network+.

Furman vs. Arkansas Game Information

Game Day: Monday, December 4

Monday, December 4 Game Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: SEC Network+

Furman Players to Watch

Trevon Brazile: 10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.8 BLK

10.8 PTS, 6.5 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.8 STL, 2.8 BLK El Ellis: 14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

14.3 PTS, 3.3 REB, 3.8 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Tramon Mark: 14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK

14.5 PTS, 3.0 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.3 BLK Khalif Battle: 16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK

16.5 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.5 AST, 0.0 STL, 0.0 BLK Davonte Davis: 8.8 PTS, 5.3 REB, 3.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Arkansas Top Players (2022-23)

Anthony Black: 12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK

12.8 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.9 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.6 BLK Ricky Council IV: 16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK

16.1 PTS, 3.6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.3 BLK Davis: 10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK

10.9 PTS, 4.4 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.4 STL, 0.1 BLK Makhi Mitchell: 7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK

7.0 PTS, 5.3 REB, 1.1 AST, 0.9 STL, 1.4 BLK Jordan Walsh: 7.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 0.9 AST, 1.1 STL, 0.5 BLK

Furman vs. Arkansas Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Arkansas Rank Arkansas AVG Furman AVG Furman Rank 119th 74.1 Points Scored 80.9 10th 112th 67.9 Points Allowed 71.2 214th 134th 32.4 Rebounds 32.4 134th 142nd 8.9 Off. Rebounds 8.6 178th 349th 5.0 3pt Made 9.4 20th 193rd 12.8 Assists 16.6 11th 224th 12.3 Turnovers 10.6 51st

