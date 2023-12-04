Jaguars vs. Bengals Player Props & Odds – Week 13
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Star running back Travis Etienne and the Jacksonville Jaguars play the Cincinnati Bengals on Monday at 8:15 PM ET at TIAA Bank Field.
Check out player props for the Jaguars' and Bengals' best players in this matchup.
Travis Etienne Touchdown Odds
- Etienne Odds to Score First TD: +390
- Etienne Odds to Score Anytime TD: +185
Joe Mixon Touchdown Odds
- Mixon Odds to Score First TD: +1000
- Mixon Odds to Score Anytime TD: +440
More Jaguars Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Evan Engram
|-
|-
|44.5 (-113)
|Travis Etienne
|-
|65.5 (-113)
|15.5 (-113)
|D'Ernest Johnson
|-
|19.5 (-113)
|-
|Zay Jones
|-
|-
|27.5 (-113)
|Christian Kirk
|-
|-
|50.5 (-113)
|Trevor Lawrence
|244.5 (-113)
|13.5 (-128)
|-
|Calvin Ridley
|-
|-
|56.5 (-113)
More Bengals Player Props
|Name
|Pass Yds
|Rush Yds
|Rec Yds
|Joe Mixon
|-
|49.5 (-113)
|19.5 (-113)
|Tyler Boyd
|-
|-
|30.5 (-113)
|Tanner Hudson
|-
|-
|21.5 (-113)
|Jake Browning
|216.5 (-113)
|12.5 (-118)
|-
|Tee Higgins
|-
|-
|40.5 (-113)
|Ja'Marr Chase
|-
|-
|57.5 (-113)
