Jesperi Kotkaniemi and the Carolina Hurricanes will face the Winnipeg Jets at 7:30 PM ET on Monday, December 4, 2023. Prop bets for Kotkaniemi are available, and we have information to help you make good decisions.

Jesperi Kotkaniemi vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

0.5 points (Over odds: +120)

0.5 points (Over odds: +120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +250)

Kotkaniemi Season Stats Insights

In 23 games this season, Kotkaniemi has averaged 15:28 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of -3.

In eight of 23 games this year, Kotkaniemi has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

In 11 of 23 games this season, Kotkaniemi has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Kotkaniemi has posted an assist in a game six times this season in 23 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability is 45.5% that Kotkaniemi goes over his points prop total based on the odds.

The implied probability of Kotkaniemi going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds, is 28.6%.

Kotkaniemi Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 64 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the NHL for fewest goals allowed.

The team's goal differential (+11) ranks 10th-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 23 Games 2 15 Points 3 8 Goals 2 7 Assists 1

