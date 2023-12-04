South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Lancaster County Today - December 4
Published: Dec. 4, 2023 at 9:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school basketball team in Lancaster County, South Carolina today by tuning in and catching every play. Details on how to watch all of the high-school action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Lancaster County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
North Central High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on December 4
- Location: Richburg, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.