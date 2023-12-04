There are three games featuring a MEAC team on Monday in college basketball action.

MEAC Women's Basketball Games Today

Date/Time TV North Florida Ospreys at Coppin State Eagles 11:00 AM ET, Monday, December 4 ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+) Long Island Sharks at Delaware State Hornets 5:30 PM ET, Monday, December 4 - Maryland-Eastern Shore Hawks at East Carolina Pirates 6:30 PM ET, Monday, December 4 -

