The Carolina Hurricanes, Michael Bunting included, will meet the Winnipeg Jets on Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET. There are prop bets for Bunting available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Michael Bunting vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Monday, December 4, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: BSSO and ESPN+

BSSO and ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +135)

0.5 points (Over odds: +135) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +270)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Bunting Season Stats Insights

In 22 games this season, Bunting has a plus-minus rating of +1, while averaging 14:29 on the ice per game.

Bunting has a goal in five of 22 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 11 of 22 games this year, Bunting has registered a point, and four of those games included multiple points.

Bunting has an assist in nine of 22 games this season, with multiple assists in one of them.

Bunting's implied probability to go over his point total is 42.6% based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 27% of Bunting going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Bunting Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have given up 64 goals in total (2.8 per game), which ranks 10th in the league for fewest goals allowed.

The team has the NHL's 10th-best goal differential at +11.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 22 Games 2 15 Points 3 5 Goals 1 10 Assists 2

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.