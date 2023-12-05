South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Aiken County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
If you're looking for how to watch high school basketball in Aiken County, South Carolina today, we've got the information here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Aiken County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Gilbert High School at Midland Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Graniteville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
North Augusta High School at Lakeside High School - Evans
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Evans, GA
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.