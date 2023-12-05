Big South Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Tuesday, December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 12:22 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Big South teams will take the court across two games on Tuesday's college basketball schedule. That includes the High Point Panthers playing the Colorado State Rams at Moby Arena.
Big South Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|South Carolina Upstate Spartans at Western Carolina Catamounts
|11:30 AM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|High Point Panthers at Colorado State Rams
|8:30 PM ET, Tuesday, December 5
|-
