The Charleston (SC) Cougars (5-1) will attempt to continue a four-game winning run when hitting the road against the Appalachian State Mountaineers (4-2) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at George M. Holmes Convocation Center. It airs at 5:30 PM ET.

Charleston (SC) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET Where: George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina

George M. Holmes Convocation Center in Boone, North Carolina TV: ESPN+

Charleston (SC) vs. Appalachian State Scoring Comparison

The Cougars score an average of 88.8 points per game, 25.5 more points than the 63.3 the Mountaineers give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 63.3 points, Charleston (SC) is 5-0.

Appalachian State is 4-2 when it gives up fewer than 88.8 points.

The Mountaineers put up just 0.7 fewer points per game (62) than the Cougars give up (62.7).

When Appalachian State scores more than 62.7 points, it is 4-0.

Charleston (SC) has a 3-0 record when giving up fewer than 62 points.

This year the Mountaineers are shooting 34% from the field, only 1.8% lower than the Cougars concede.

Charleston (SC) Leaders

Jenna Annecchiarico: 16.4 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22)

16.4 PTS, 7.8 AST, 3 STL, 34.4 FG%, 22.7 3PT% (5-for-22) Jada Logan: 16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28)

16.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 45.1 FG%, 32.1 3PT% (9-for-28) Taryn Barbot: 11.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31)

11.7 PTS, 3.3 STL, 34.6 FG%, 29 3PT% (9-for-31) Alexis Andrews: 16.3 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30)

16.3 PTS, 50.8 FG%, 36.7 3PT% (11-for-30) Lara Rohkohl: 11.4 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 STL, 69.2 FG%

Charleston (SC) Schedule