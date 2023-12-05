South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Dillon County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Want to know how to watch high school basketball games in Dillon County, South Carolina today? We have the information here.
Dillon County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Latta High School at Cheraw High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Cheraw, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
