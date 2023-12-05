South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fairfield County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The high school basketball season is in progress, and if you're searching for how to stream games in Fairfield County, South Carolina today, we've got you covered.
Fairfield County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Newberry Academy at Richard Winn Academy
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Winnsboro, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
