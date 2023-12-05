South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Greenwood County Today - December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Is there high school basketball on the agenda today in Greenwood County, South Carolina? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a possession, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.
Greenwood County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
McCormick High School at Ninety Six High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Ninety Six, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Ware Shoals High School at Brashier Middle College High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET on December 5
- Location: Simpsonville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
