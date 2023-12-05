The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-6) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-6) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Ramsey Center, airing at 11:30 AM ET.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
  • Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
  • TV: ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

  • The Spartans' 56.7 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 63.4 the Catamounts allow.
  • When it scores more than 63.4 points, South Carolina Upstate is 2-1.
  • Western Carolina's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 56.7 points.
  • The Catamounts put up 58.5 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 68.8 the Spartans allow.
  • When South Carolina Upstate gives up fewer than 58.5 points, it is 2-1.
  • This season the Catamounts are shooting 41.4% from the field, the same percentage as the Spartans concede.
  • The Spartans make 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% less than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

  • Trinity Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 23.2 FG%
  • Rebekah Gordon: 11.0 PTS, 47.7 FG%
  • AC Markham: 6.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
  • Isabell West: 9.4 PTS, 60.0 FG%
  • Dakota Reeves: 7.8 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

South Carolina Upstate Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Detroit Mercy L 71-64 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/25/2023 North Florida W 73-60 W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
11/30/2023 @ Samford L 57-52 Pete Hanna Center
12/5/2023 @ Western Carolina - Ramsey Center
12/9/2023 Furman - G.B. Hodge Center
12/18/2023 UNC Greensboro - G.B. Hodge Center

