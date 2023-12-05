How to Watch the South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for December 5
Published: Dec. 5, 2023 at 5:55 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-6) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-6) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Ramsey Center, airing at 11:30 AM ET.
South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET
- Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison
- The Spartans' 56.7 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 63.4 the Catamounts allow.
- When it scores more than 63.4 points, South Carolina Upstate is 2-1.
- Western Carolina's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 56.7 points.
- The Catamounts put up 58.5 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 68.8 the Spartans allow.
- When South Carolina Upstate gives up fewer than 58.5 points, it is 2-1.
- This season the Catamounts are shooting 41.4% from the field, the same percentage as the Spartans concede.
- The Spartans make 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% less than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.
South Carolina Upstate Leaders
- Trinity Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 23.2 FG%
- Rebekah Gordon: 11.0 PTS, 47.7 FG%
- AC Markham: 6.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)
- Isabell West: 9.4 PTS, 60.0 FG%
- Dakota Reeves: 7.8 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)
South Carolina Upstate Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|L 71-64
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/25/2023
|North Florida
|W 73-60
|W.S. Hanner Fieldhouse
|11/30/2023
|@ Samford
|L 57-52
|Pete Hanna Center
|12/5/2023
|@ Western Carolina
|-
|Ramsey Center
|12/9/2023
|Furman
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
|12/18/2023
|UNC Greensboro
|-
|G.B. Hodge Center
