The South Carolina Upstate Spartans (3-6) will attempt to stop a five-game road losing streak when visiting the Western Carolina Catamounts (2-6) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Ramsey Center, airing at 11:30 AM ET.

South Carolina Upstate Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 11:30 AM ET

Where: Ramsey Center in Cullowhee, North Carolina

TV: ESPN+

South Carolina Upstate vs. Western Carolina Scoring Comparison

The Spartans' 56.7 points per game are 6.7 fewer points than the 63.4 the Catamounts allow.

When it scores more than 63.4 points, South Carolina Upstate is 2-1.

Western Carolina's record is 2-0 when it allows fewer than 56.7 points.

The Catamounts put up 58.5 points per game, 10.3 fewer points than the 68.8 the Spartans allow.

When South Carolina Upstate gives up fewer than 58.5 points, it is 2-1.

This season the Catamounts are shooting 41.4% from the field, the same percentage as the Spartans concede.

The Spartans make 39.8% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% less than the Catamounts' defensive field-goal percentage.

South Carolina Upstate Leaders

Trinity Johnson: 7.6 PTS, 6.1 AST, 2.0 STL, 23.2 FG%

Rebekah Gordon: 11.0 PTS, 47.7 FG%

AC Markham: 6.7 PTS, 45.1 FG%, 55.6 3PT% (5-for-9)

Isabell West: 9.4 PTS, 60.0 FG%

Dakota Reeves: 7.8 PTS, 37.7 FG%, 37.9 3PT% (22-for-58)

South Carolina Upstate Schedule