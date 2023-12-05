The Kennesaw State Owls (5-3) are slightly favored (by 1.5 points) to extend a four-game home winning streak when they host the UNC Asheville Bulldogs (5-3) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The matchup has an over/under of 165.5.

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Time: 7:00 PM ET

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Kennesaw, Georgia

Kennesaw, Georgia Venue: KSU Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kennesaw State -1.5 165.5

Bulldogs Betting Records & Stats

UNC Asheville and its opponents have combined to score more than 165.5 points twice this season.

The average over/under for UNC Asheville's matchups this season is 160.8, 4.7 fewer points than this game's total.

UNC Asheville has compiled a 0-4-0 record against the spread this year.

UNC Asheville was defeated in both of the games it has played as underdogs this season.

The Bulldogs have been at least a +105 moneyline underdog two times this season, but was upset in each of those games.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies UNC Asheville has a 48.8% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Over/Under Stats

Games Over 165.5 % of Games Over 165.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kennesaw State 3 50% 86.5 174.6 77.1 149.7 155.5 UNC Asheville 2 50% 88.1 174.6 72.6 149.7 149.8

Additional UNC Asheville Insights & Trends

The Bulldogs put up 11 more points per game (88.1) than the Owls give up (77.1).

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kennesaw State 3-3-0 1-1 6-0-0 UNC Asheville 0-4-0 0-2 4-0-0

UNC Asheville vs. Kennesaw State Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kennesaw State UNC Asheville 15-1 Home Record 13-0 10-6 Away Record 10-6 8-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-3-0 11-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 80.4 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 79.6 71.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.9 10-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 5-6-0 7-8-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 8-5-0

