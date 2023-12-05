The High Point Panthers (6-3) will look to build on a three-game winning run when hosting the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) on Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena. It airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

Western Carolina vs. High Point Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, December 5, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena in Amherst, Massachusetts
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Western Carolina Stats Insights

  • The Catamounts' 48.2% shooting percentage from the field this season is 6.4 percentage points higher than the Panthers have allowed to their opponents (41.8%).
  • Western Carolina is 4-1 when it shoots higher than 41.8% from the field.
  • The Panthers are the rebounding team in the country, the Catamounts rank 253rd.
  • The Catamounts put up an average of 78 points per game, only 3.3 more points than the 74.7 the Panthers allow.
  • When it scores more than 74.7 points, Western Carolina is 3-1.

Western Carolina Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Western Carolina put up 78.9 points per game last season, 11.2 more than it averaged away (67.7).
  • At home, the Catamounts conceded 65.8 points per game last season. Away, they allowed 73.3.
  • At home, Western Carolina made 9.6 trifectas per game last season, 2.2 more than it averaged away (7.4). Western Carolina's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.2%) than away (31%).

Western Carolina Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 North Alabama W 81-63 Ramsey Center
11/28/2023 @ Tennessee Tech W 69-65 Hooper Eblen Arena
12/2/2023 @ Gardner-Webb L 82-77 Paul Porter Arena
12/5/2023 @ High Point - Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena
12/9/2023 UNC Asheville - Ramsey Center
12/16/2023 @ South Carolina Upstate - G.B. Hodge Center

