Tuesday's contest between the High Point Panthers (6-3) and Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) squaring off at Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena has a projected final score of 77-76 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of High Point, so expect a competitive matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on December 5.

The matchup has no line set.

Western Carolina vs. High Point Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Western Carolina vs. High Point Score Prediction

Prediction: High Point 77, Western Carolina 76

Spread & Total Prediction for Western Carolina vs. High Point

Computer Predicted Spread: High Point (-0.2)

High Point (-0.2) Computer Predicted Total: 151.4

High Point has a 7-0-0 record against the spread so far this season compared to Western Carolina, who is 3-3-0 ATS. The Panthers have a 4-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Catamounts have a record of 2-4-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Western Carolina Performance Insights

The Catamounts have a +72 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.3 points per game. They're putting up 78 points per game, 118th in college basketball, and are giving up 67.7 per contest to rank 111th in college basketball.

Western Carolina comes out on top in the rebound battle by an average of 8.8 boards. It grabs 37.7 rebounds per game (39th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 28.9.

Western Carolina connects on 7.4 three-pointers per game (175th in college basketball) while shooting 36.9% from beyond the arc (69th in college basketball). It is making 1.8 more threes than its opponents, who drain 5.6 per game at 33.6%.

Western Carolina and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Catamounts commit 9.3 per game (24th in college basketball) and force 8.6 (354th in college basketball).

