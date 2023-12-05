The High Point Panthers (6-3) host the Western Carolina Catamounts (6-1) after winning five straight home games. The Panthers are favored by just 1.5 points in the matchup, which begins at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, December 5, 2023. The over/under is set at 151.5 for the matchup.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Western Carolina vs. High Point Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, December 5, 2023

Tuesday, December 5, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Amherst, Massachusetts

Amherst, Massachusetts Venue: Nido and Mariana Qubein Arena

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under High Point -1.5 151.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Catamounts Betting Records & Stats

Western Carolina has combined with its opponent to score more than 151.5 points just once this season.

Western Carolina's games this season have had an average of 145.7 points, 5.8 fewer points than this game's total.

Western Carolina has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this year.

Western Carolina has been victorious in two of the three contests it has been chosen as an underdog in this season.

The Catamounts are 2-1 this season when entering a game as the underdog by +105 or more on the moneyline.

Western Carolina has an implied victory probability of 48.8% according to the moneyline set by sportsbooks for this matchup.

Western Carolina vs. High Point Over/Under Stats

Games Over 151.5 % of Games Over 151.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total High Point 3 42.9% 89.8 167.8 74.7 142.4 155.5 Western Carolina 1 16.7% 78.0 167.8 67.7 142.4 141.7

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Western Carolina Insights & Trends

The Catamounts put up only 3.3 more points per game (78.0) than the Panthers allow their opponents to score (74.7).

When it scores more than 74.7 points, Western Carolina is 1-2 against the spread and 3-1 overall.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Western Carolina vs. High Point Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 1.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) High Point 7-0-0 2-0 4-3-0 Western Carolina 3-3-0 2-1 2-4-0

Western Carolina vs. High Point Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

High Point Western Carolina 10-5 Home Record 9-5 2-11 Away Record 6-9 8-5-0 Home ATS Record 5-6-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 9-5-0 79.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.9 69.2 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 67.7 6-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-5-0 9-2-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 5-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.