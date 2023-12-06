How to Watch Arizona State vs. SMU on TV or Live Stream - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Arizona State Stats Insights
- The Sun Devils are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
- Arizona State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the 164th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 116th.
- The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils score are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs allow (62).
- When Arizona State scores more than 62 points, it is 5-0.
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.
- SMU has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.4% from the field.
- The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 63rd.
- The Mustangs put up nine more points per game (74.4) than the Sun Devils give up (65.4).
- SMU is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 67.3 points.
Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Arizona State put up 71.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in away games (69.5).
- The Sun Devils surrendered 65 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.4).
- When it comes to three-pointers, Arizona State fared worse in home games last season, making 6.9 threes per game with a 30% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage away from home.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- At home, SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.1.
- The Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 on the road.
- Beyond the arc, SMU sunk fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) too.
Arizona State Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Vanderbilt
|W 82-67
|Michelob ULTRA Arena
|11/29/2023
|Sam Houston
|W 78-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/3/2023
|San Francisco
|W 72-61
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/6/2023
|SMU
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ San Diego
|-
|Jenny Craig Pavilion
|12/16/2023
|TCU
|-
|Dickies Arena
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 70-57
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|L 65-63
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|W 90-47
|Moody Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/16/2023
|@ Florida State
|-
|Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
|12/19/2023
|Houston Christian
|-
|Moody Coliseum
