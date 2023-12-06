The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Arizona State Stats Insights

  • The Sun Devils are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.
  • Arizona State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the 164th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 116th.
  • The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils score are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs allow (62).
  • When Arizona State scores more than 62 points, it is 5-0.

SMU Stats Insights

  • The Mustangs have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.
  • SMU has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.4% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 63rd.
  • The Mustangs put up nine more points per game (74.4) than the Sun Devils give up (65.4).
  • SMU is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 67.3 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Arizona State put up 71.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in away games (69.5).
  • The Sun Devils surrendered 65 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.4).
  • When it comes to three-pointers, Arizona State fared worse in home games last season, making 6.9 threes per game with a 30% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage away from home.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.1.
  • The Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 on the road.
  • Beyond the arc, SMU sunk fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) too.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/24/2023 Vanderbilt W 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena
11/29/2023 Sam Houston W 78-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 San Francisco W 72-61 Desert Financial Arena
12/6/2023 SMU - Desert Financial Arena
12/9/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion
12/16/2023 TCU - Dickies Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/26/2023 UL Monroe W 70-57 Moody Coliseum
11/29/2023 Dayton L 65-63 Moody Coliseum
12/3/2023 Texas A&M-Commerce W 90-47 Moody Coliseum
12/6/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
12/16/2023 @ Florida State - Donald L. Tucker Civic Center
12/19/2023 Houston Christian - Moody Coliseum

