The Arizona State Sun Devils (5-2) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning streak when hosting the SMU Mustangs (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 10:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Arizona State vs. SMU Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Top 25 Games

Arizona State Stats Insights

The Sun Devils are shooting 42.2% from the field this season, 4.6 percentage points higher than the 37.6% the Mustangs allow to opponents.

Arizona State is 4-0 when it shoots higher than 37.6% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the 164th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Mustangs rank 116th.

The 67.3 points per game the Sun Devils score are 5.3 more points than the Mustangs allow (62).

When Arizona State scores more than 62 points, it is 5-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

SMU Stats Insights

The Mustangs have shot at a 45.1% rate from the field this season, 6.7 percentage points higher than the 38.4% shooting opponents of the Sun Devils have averaged.

SMU has compiled a 5-2 straight-up record in games it shoots over 38.4% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the nation, the Mustangs rank 63rd.

The Mustangs put up nine more points per game (74.4) than the Sun Devils give up (65.4).

SMU is 6-1 when allowing fewer than 67.3 points.

Arizona State Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Arizona State put up 71.1 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 1.6 more points than it averaged in away games (69.5).

The Sun Devils surrendered 65 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 6.4 fewer points than they allowed in away games (71.4).

When it comes to three-pointers, Arizona State fared worse in home games last season, making 6.9 threes per game with a 30% three-point percentage, compared to 7.7 per game with a 30.6% percentage away from home.

SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, SMU scored 70.9 points per game last season. Away, it averaged 68.1.

The Mustangs gave up 70.8 points per game at home last season, and 83.1 on the road.

Beyond the arc, SMU sunk fewer triples on the road (6 per game) than at home (7.1) last season, and put up a lower percentage away (28%) than at home (33.3%) too.

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Arizona State Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena 11/24/2023 Vanderbilt W 82-67 Michelob ULTRA Arena 11/29/2023 Sam Houston W 78-61 Desert Financial Arena 12/3/2023 San Francisco W 72-61 Desert Financial Arena 12/6/2023 SMU - Desert Financial Arena 12/9/2023 @ San Diego - Jenny Craig Pavilion 12/16/2023 TCU - Dickies Arena

SMU Upcoming Schedule