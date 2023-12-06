A pair of hot squads square off when the No. 24 Clemson Tigers (7-0) host the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Tigers are putting their seven-game winning streak on the line versus the Gamecocks, winners of seven in a row.

Clemson vs. South Carolina Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina TV: ACCN

Clemson Stats Insights

The Tigers are shooting 48.2% from the field this season, 7.8 percentage points higher than the 40.4% the Gamecocks allow to opponents.

Clemson has a 7-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 40.4% from the field.

The Tigers are the 99th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Gamecocks sit at 251st.

The Tigers score 16.0 more points per game (80.3) than the Gamecocks allow (64.3).

When Clemson totals more than 64.3 points, it is 7-0.

Clemson Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Clemson scored 78.4 points per game when playing at home last season. When playing on the road, it averaged 71.8 points per contest.

The Tigers ceded 65.2 points per game last season at home, which was 7.9 fewer points than they allowed in away games (73.1).

In terms of three-pointers, Clemson fared better at home last year, sinking 9.1 treys per game with a 38.8% three-point percentage, compared to 7.3 threes per game and a 33.2% three-point percentage when playing on the road.

