Clippers vs. Nuggets: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
The Los Angeles Clippers (9-10) take on the Denver Nuggets (14-7) as just 0.5-point favorites on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET on ESPN, BSSC, and ALT. The point total is 224.5 in the matchup.
Clippers vs. Nuggets Odds & Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
- TV: ESPN, BSSC, and ALT
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Clippers
|-0.5
|224.5
Clippers Betting Records & Stats
- Los Angeles' 19 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 224.5 points seven times.
- Los Angeles' games this season have had an average of 222.6 points, 1.9 fewer than this matchup's over/under.
- The Clippers have a 7-12-0 record against the spread this season.
- Los Angeles has been the favorite in 14 games this season and won nine (64.3%) of those contests.
- Los Angeles has a record of 9-5, a 64.3% win rate, when it's favored by -115 or more by oddsmakers this season.
- Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Clippers have a 53.5% chance to win.
Nuggets Betting Records & Stats
- Denver has played 10 games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 224.5 points.
- Denver's contests this season have a 225.0-point average over/under, 0.5 more points than this game's point total.
- Denver is 8-13-0 against the spread this year.
- The Nuggets have split the two match ups they have played as underdogs this season.
- Denver has a record of 1-1 when it is set as the underdog by -105 or more by sportsbooks this season.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies Denver has a 51.2% chance of walking away with the win.
Clippers vs Nuggets Additional Info
|Clippers vs Nuggets Injury Report
|Clippers vs Nuggets Players to Watch
|Clippers vs Nuggets Odds/Over/Under
Clippers vs. Nuggets Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 224.5
|% of Games Over 224.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Clippers
|7
|36.8%
|112.9
|227.4
|109.7
|220.1
|227.3
|Nuggets
|10
|47.6%
|114.5
|227.4
|110.4
|220.1
|223.2
Additional Clippers Insights & Trends
- The Clippers are 4-6 against the spread and 6-4 overall over their last 10 contests.
- Three of Clippers' last 10 contests have gone over the total.
- Against the spread, Los Angeles has performed better at home, covering four times in nine home games, and three times in 10 road games.
- The Clippers put up only 2.5 more points per game (112.9) than the Nuggets allow (110.4).
- When Los Angeles puts up more than 110.4 points, it is 5-5 against the spread and 6-4 overall.
Additional Nuggets Insights & Trends
- Denver has a 3-7 record against the spread while finishing 5-5 overall over its past 10 games.
- The Nuggets have hit the over in seven of their past 10 outings.
- Denver has been better against the spread at home (5-4-0) than away (3-9-0) this year.
- The Nuggets put up an average of 114.5 points per game, only 4.8 more points than the 109.7 the Clippers allow to opponents.
- Denver is 8-6 against the spread and 11-3 overall when it scores more than 109.7 points.
Clippers vs. Nuggets Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 0.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Clippers
|7-12
|6-8
|7-12
|Nuggets
|8-13
|1-1
|10-11
Clippers vs. Nuggets Point Insights
|Clippers
|Nuggets
|112.9
|114.5
|18
|14
|5-5
|8-6
|6-4
|11-3
|109.7
|110.4
|5
|7
|6-7
|5-8
|8-5
|10-3
