Coastal Carolina vs. Alabama Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - December 6
Wednesday's game that pits the Alabama Crimson Tide (7-2) against the Coastal Carolina Chanticleers (4-4) at Foster Auditorium has a good chance to be a lopsided matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 79-54 in favor of Alabama, who is heavy favorites by our model. Tipoff is at 12:30 PM ET on December 6.
The Chanticleers' most recent game on Saturday ended in an 84-83 loss to Charleston (SC).
Coastal Carolina vs. Alabama Game Info
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 12:30 PM ET
- Where: Foster Auditorium in Tuscaloosa, Alabama
- How to Watch on TV: SEC Network +
Coastal Carolina vs. Alabama Score Prediction
- Prediction: Alabama 79, Coastal Carolina 54
Other Sun Belt Predictions
Coastal Carolina Schedule Analysis
- The Chanticleers took down the Furman Paladins in a 78-72 win on November 18. It was their signature victory of the season.
- When facing Quadrant 1 teams, the Chanticleers are 0-2 (.000%) -- tied for the 34th-most losses.
- Coastal Carolina has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 victories in the country (four).
Coastal Carolina 2023-24 Best Wins
- 78-72 on the road over Furman (No. 296) on November 18
- 78-60 at home over Charleston Southern (No. 325) on November 22
- 73-61 on the road over South Carolina State (No. 342) on November 15
- 73-59 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 356) on November 26
Coastal Carolina Leaders
- Makaila Cange: 13.1 PTS, 1.8 STL, 56.9 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Alancia Ramsey: 8.9 PTS, 8.9 REB, 40.0 FG%
- Arin Freeman: 10.5 PTS, 2.1 STL, 36.5 FG%
- Deaja Richardson: 17.0 PTS, 41.4 FG%, 32.0 3PT% (16-for-50)
- Dalanna Carter: 8.0 PTS, 1.5 STL, 32.8 FG%, 30.0 3PT% (3-for-10)
Coastal Carolina Performance Insights
- The Chanticleers' -33 scoring differential (being outscored by 4.1 points per game) is a result of putting up 67.4 points per game (169th in college basketball) while allowing 71.5 per contest (303rd in college basketball).
