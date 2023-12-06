South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Florence County Today - December 6
Published: Dec. 6, 2023 at 9:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action taking place in Florence County, South Carolina today. For a full list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Florence County, South Carolina High School Boys Basketball Games Today
South Florence High School at Marlboro County High School
- Game Time: 8:30 PM ET on December 6
- Location: Bennettsville, SC
- How to Stream: Watch Here
