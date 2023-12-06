Gordon Hayward's Charlotte Hornets face the Chicago Bulls at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday.

Hayward, in his most recent appearance, had 17 points and two steals in a 123-117 loss to the Timberwolves.

We're going to look at Hayward's prop bets, using stats and trends to help you make good selections.

Gordon Hayward Prop Bets vs. the Bulls

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 13.5 14.0 11.6 Rebounds 4.5 5.1 4.5 Assists 4.5 4.6 4.2 PRA -- 23.7 20.3 PR -- 19.1 16.1 3PM 1.5 0.9 0.7



Gordon Hayward Insights vs. the Bulls

Hayward has taken 12.4 shots per game this season and made 5.4 per game, which account for 12.9% and 11.8%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's taken 2.5 threes per game, or 7.8% of his team's shots from beyond the arc this season.

Hayward's opponents, the Bulls, have one of the NBA's fastest tempos, ranking fifth with 99.3 possessions per game, while his Hornets rank 29th in possessions per game with 102.

Giving up 113.1 points per game, the Bulls are the 14th-ranked squad in the league on defense.

On the boards, the Bulls are ranked 27th in the NBA, allowing 45.9 rebounds per game.

Looking at assists, the Bulls have given up 27.4 per game, 23rd in the NBA.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Bulls have conceded 14.7 makes per game, 29th in the NBA.

Gordon Hayward vs. the Bulls

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 2/2/2023 25 9 1 1 1 0 0 1/26/2023 25 17 1 3 0 1 2 11/2/2022 16 7 3 2 1 0 1

