Player prop betting options for Nikola Vucevic, Mark Williams and others are available in the Chicago Bulls-Charlotte Hornets matchup at United Center on Wednesday (starting at 8:00 PM ET).

Hornets vs. Bulls Game Info

Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CHI and BSSE

NBCS-CHI and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Chicago, Illinois

Chicago, Illinois Venue: United Center

Hornets vs Bulls Additional Info

NBA Props Today: Charlotte Hornets

Mark Williams Props

PTS REB 12.5 (Over: +102) 9.5 (Over: -130)

Williams is averaging 13.2 points in the 2023-24 season, 0.7 higher than Wednesday's prop total.

He has collected 10.1 boards per game, 0.6 more than his over/under for Wednesday's game.

Gordon Hayward Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 14 points Gordon Hayward has scored per game this season is 0.5 more than his prop total set for Wednesday (13.5).

He has averaged 0.6 more rebounds per game (5.1) than his prop bet total in Wednesday's game (4.5).

Hayward has averaged 4.6 assists per game, 0.1 more than Wednesday's assist over/under (4.5).

Hayward has averaged 0.9 made three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

NBA Props Today: Chicago Bulls

Nikola Vucevic Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 17.5 (Over: -122) 10.5 (Over: -130) 3.5 (Over: -135) 1.5 (Over: +150)

Vucevic has averaged 15.6 points per game during the 2023-24 season, 1.9 points less than Wednesday's points prop total.

He has averaged 10 rebounds per game, 0.5 less than his prop bet for Wednesday's game (10.5).

Vucevic has averaged 3.2 assists per game this year, 0.3 less than his prop bet on Wednesday (3.5).

Vucevic has knocked down 0.9 three-pointers per game, 0.6 fewer than his over/under in Wednesday's game (1.5).

DeMar DeRozan Props

PTS REB AST 3PM 13.5 (Over: -102) 4.5 (Over: -122) 4.5 (Over: -104) 1.5 (Over: +164)

The 24.5-point over/under set for DeMar DeRozan on Wednesday is 3.0 higher than his season scoring average.

He averages 1.2 fewer rebounds than his prop bet Wednesday of 4.5.

DeRozan's assists average -- 4.9 -- is 0.6 lower than Wednesday's over/under.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit FanDuel for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.