Player prop bet options for Leon Draisaitl, Sebastian Aho and others are listed when the Edmonton Oilers host the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Place on Wednesday at 9:30 PM ET.

Place your bets on any NHL matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta

Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Sign up with our links on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max to watch NHL action all season long!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hurricanes vs. Oilers Additional Info

NHL Props Today: Carolina Hurricanes

Sebastian Aho Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130)

0.5 (Over Odds: -175, Under Odds: +130) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +140, Under Odds: -182)

Aho has scored eight goals (0.3 per game) and collected 14 assists (0.6 per game), contributing to the Carolina offense with 22 total points (0.9 per game). He takes 2.9 shots per game, shooting 11.6%.

Aho Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 6 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 2 0 2 6 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 1 0 1 4 at Flyers Nov. 28 0 2 2 6 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 1 1 2

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Seth Jarvis Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +190, Under Odds: -250)

Seth Jarvis has scored 19 total points (0.8 per game) this campaign. He has nine goals and 10 assists.

Jarvis Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 4 0 0 0 2 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 0 1 1 2 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 0 0 0 1 at Flyers Nov. 28 1 0 1 2 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 2 2 0

Martin Necas Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118)

0.5 (Over Odds: -111, Under Odds: -118) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: +185, Under Odds: -250)

Martin Necas' seven goals and 11 assists add up to 18 points this season.

Necas Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Dec. 4 1 0 1 3 vs. Sabres Dec. 2 0 2 2 1 vs. Islanders Nov. 30 0 1 1 4 at Flyers Nov. 28 0 0 0 0 vs. Blue Jackets Nov. 26 0 1 1 6

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

NHL Props Today: Edmonton Oilers

Leon Draisaitl Props

Points Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185)

0.5 (Over Odds: -250, Under Odds: +185) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -110, Under Odds: -120)

Draisaitl is one of Edmonton's leading contributors (29 total points), having registered 10 goals and 19 assists.

Draisaitl Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 30 1 0 1 3 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 0 0 0 3 vs. Ducks Nov. 26 1 1 2 1 at Capitals Nov. 24 2 1 3 3 at Hurricanes Nov. 22 0 1 1 2

Bet on this game at BetMGM

Connor McDavid Props

Points Prop: 1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149)

1.5 (Over Odds: +115, Under Odds: -149) Assists Prop: 0.5 (Over Odds: -200, Under Odds: +145)

Connor McDavid has picked up 29 points (1.3 per game), scoring eight goals and adding 21 assists.

McDavid Recent Games

Opponent Date Goals Assists Points Shots at Jets Nov. 30 0 1 1 1 vs. Golden Knights Nov. 28 1 2 3 2 vs. Ducks Nov. 26 1 4 5 4 at Capitals Nov. 24 0 4 4 2 at Hurricanes Nov. 22 0 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.