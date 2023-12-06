Martin Necas will be among those on the ice Wednesday when his Carolina Hurricanes meet the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. If you'd like to wager on Necas' prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Martin Necas vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET TV Channel: TNT and Max

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Watch this game on Max Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)

0.5 points (Over odds: -111) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +180)

Necas Season Stats Insights

Necas has averaged 17:38 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of -8).

Necas has scored a goal in six of 24 games this year, netting multiple goals in one of them.

Necas has a point in 14 of 24 games this season, with multiple points in three of them.

In 10 of 24 games this year, Necas has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 52.6% that Necas goes over his points over/under based on the odds.

There is an implied probability of 35.7% of Necas going over his assist prop bet, considering the moneyline odds.

Necas Stats vs. the Oilers

The Oilers have conceded 79 goals in total (3.6 per game), which ranks 20th in the NHL in goals allowed.

The team has the league's 20th-ranked goal differential (-6).

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Edmonton 24 Games 3 18 Points 5 7 Goals 2 11 Assists 3

