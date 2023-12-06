Wednesday's contest between the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) and Queens (NC) Royals (4-4) matching up at Curry Arena has a projected final score of 64-59 (according to our computer prediction) in favor of Blue Hose, who is listed as a slight favorite by our model. The game will start at 7:00 PM ET on December 6.

The Blue Hose won their most recent game 60-41 against Western Carolina on Saturday.

Presbyterian vs. Queens (NC) Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Curry Arena in Charlotte, North Carolina

Presbyterian vs. Queens (NC) Score Prediction

Prediction: Presbyterian 64, Queens (NC) 59

Other Big South Predictions

Presbyterian Schedule Analysis

When the Blue Hose beat the Morehead State Eagles, who are ranked No. 197 in our computer rankings, on November 25 by a score of 65-59, it was their best win of the year thus far.

Presbyterian has four wins over Quadrant 4 opponents, tied for the 22nd-most in the country.

Presbyterian 2023-24 Best Wins

65-59 at home over Morehead State (No. 197) on November 25

76-58 at home over North Carolina Central (No. 351) on November 29

64-51 on the road over UNC Wilmington (No. 356) on November 22

60-41 on the road over Western Carolina (No. 360) on December 2

Presbyterian Leaders

Bryanna Brady: 13 PTS, 59.5 FG%

13 PTS, 59.5 FG% Tilda Sjokvist: 12.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50)

12.3 PTS, 40 FG%, 34 3PT% (17-for-50) Ashley Carrillo: 5.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12)

5.9 PTS, 47.9 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (4-for-12) Christina Kline: 5.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23)

5.6 PTS, 30.6 FG%, 30.4 3PT% (7-for-23) Mara Neira: 10.7 PTS, 1.7 STL, 38.5 FG%, 35.9 3PT% (14-for-39)

Presbyterian Performance Insights

The Blue Hose put up 63.1 points per game (231st in college basketball) while giving up 54.8 per contest (43rd in college basketball). They have a +75 scoring differential and outscore opponents by 8.3 points per game.

The Blue Hose score 73.6 points per game at home, and 50 away.

At home, Presbyterian allows 54.4 points per game. Away, it concedes 55.3.

