Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M: Betting Trends, Record ATS, Home/Road Splits - December 6
The Florida A&M Rattlers (0-5) are 9.5-point underdogs as they look to break a five-game losing streak when they visit the Presbyterian Blue Hose (6-3) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at Templeton Physical Education Center. The matchup airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has an over/under of 136.5 points.
Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Odds & Info
- Date: Wednesday, December 6, 2023
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Clinton, South Carolina
- Venue: Templeton Physical Education Center
|Favorite
|Spread
|Over/Under
|Presbyterian
|-9.5
|136.5
Presbyterian Betting Records & Stats
- In six games this season, Presbyterian and its opponents have gone over 136.5 combined points.
- Presbyterian has an average total of 148.1 in its outings this year, 11.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
- So far this season, the Blue Hose have compiled a 5-3-0 record against the spread.
- This season, Presbyterian has been favored four times and won three of those games.
- The Blue Hose have not entered a game this season as a bigger favorite on the moneyline than the -450 odds on them winning this game.
- The oddsmakers' moneyline implies a 81.8% chance of a victory for Presbyterian.
Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Over/Under Stats
|Games Over 136.5
|% of Games Over 136.5
|Average PPG
|Combined Average PPG
|Average Opponent PPG
|Combined Average Opponent PPG
|Average Total
|Presbyterian
|6
|75%
|77
|140
|71.1
|157.9
|141.3
|Florida A&M
|2
|50%
|63
|140
|86.8
|157.9
|141.3
Additional Presbyterian Insights & Trends
- The Blue Hose score 9.8 fewer points per game (77) than the Rattlers allow (86.8).
Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Betting Splits
|ATS Record
|ATS Record Against 9.5+ Point Spread
|Over/Under Record (O-U-P)
|Presbyterian
|5-3-0
|0-0
|5-3-0
|Florida A&M
|1-2-0
|1-2
|2-2-0
Presbyterian vs. Florida A&M Home/Away Splits (Last Season)
|Presbyterian
|Florida A&M
|5-9
|Home Record
|4-7
|0-15
|Away Record
|3-15
|7-4-0
|Home ATS Record
|3-6-0
|3-12-0
|Away ATS Record
|9-4-0
|68.6
|Points Scored Per Game (Home)
|60.1
|57.8
|Points Scored Per Game (Away)
|57.7
|4-7-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Home)
|2-7-0
|7-8-0
|Over-Under-Push Record (Away)
|5-9-0
