The Queens (NC) Royals (2-3) play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.

If you're looking to attend this matchup in person, head to Ticketmaster to buy your tickets!

Presbyterian vs. Queens (NC) Game Information

Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster

Game Day: Wednesday, December 6

Wednesday, December 6 Game Time: 7:00 PM ET

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Buy Tickets for Other Presbyterian Games

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Presbyterian Players to Watch

Nicole Gwynn: 18.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Jordyn Weaver: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Alexandria Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Adia Brisker: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Amari Davis: 4.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Queens (NC) Players to Watch

Gwynn: 18.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

18.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Weaver: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK

8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK

11.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK Brisker: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK Davis: 4.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.