Presbyterian vs. Queens (NC) December 6 Women's Basketball Tickets & Start Time
Published: Nov. 23, 2023 at 1:28 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Queens (NC) Royals (2-3) play the Presbyterian Blue Hose (3-3) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023.
Presbyterian vs. Queens (NC) Game Information
- Game Day: Wednesday, December 6
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
Presbyterian Players to Watch
- Nicole Gwynn: 18.6 PTS, 4.0 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Jordyn Weaver: 8.8 PTS, 6.6 REB, 0.2 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Alexandria Johnson: 11.2 PTS, 1.6 REB, 2.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Adia Brisker: 5.6 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.8 AST, 1.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Amari Davis: 4.4 PTS, 4.6 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.0 BLK
Queens (NC) Players to Watch
