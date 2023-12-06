Seth Jarvis Game Preview: Hurricanes vs. Oilers - December 6
Seth Jarvis will be in action when the Carolina Hurricanes and Edmonton Oilers play on Wednesday at Rogers Place, starting at 9:30 PM ET. Looking to wager on Jarvis' props? Here is some information to assist you.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Seth Jarvis vs. Oilers Game Info & Odds
- When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 9:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Max
- Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -111)
- Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Hurricanes vs Oilers Game Info
|Hurricanes vs Oilers Odds/Over/Under
|Hurricanes vs Oilers Prediction
|Hurricanes vs Oilers Betting Trends & Stats
|Hurricanes vs Oilers Player Props
|How to Watch Hurricanes vs Oilers
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Jarvis Season Stats Insights
- In 24 games this season, Jarvis has averaged 19:11 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +2.
- In six of 24 games this year, Jarvis has scored a goal, with three of those games resulting in multiple goals.
- In 11 of 24 games this season, Jarvis has recorded a point, and six of those games included multiple points.
- Jarvis has had an assist in a game eight times this season over 24 games played, with multiple assists in two games.
- Jarvis' implied probability to go over his point total is 52.6% based on the odds.
- There is a 34.5% chance of Jarvis having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.
Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.
Jarvis Stats vs. the Oilers
- On the defensive side, the Oilers are giving up 79 total goals (3.6 per game) which ranks 20th in the league.
- The team's goal differential (-6) ranks 20th in the NHL.
|2023-2024 Season
|Stat
|vs. Edmonton
|24
|Games
|3
|19
|Points
|2
|9
|Goals
|1
|10
|Assists
|1
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.