The Clemson Tigers (7-0) will try to build on a seven-game win streak when they host the South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, December 6, 2023. The Gamecocks have also taken seven games in a row.

In this article, you will take a look at the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Clemson vs. South Carolina matchup.

South Carolina vs. Clemson Game Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina

Littlejohn Coliseum in Clemson, South Carolina How to Watch on TV: ACC Network

South Carolina vs. Clemson Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Clemson Moneyline South Carolina Moneyline BetMGM Clemson (-8.5) 139.5 - - Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Clemson (-8.5) 139.5 -420 +320 Bet on this game at FanDuel

South Carolina vs. Clemson Betting Trends

South Carolina has covered four times in five chances against the spread this season.

Clemson is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

In the Tigers' six games this season, the combined scoring has gone over the point total five times.

