The South Carolina Gamecocks (7-0) look to continue a five-game home winning streak when hosting the Morgan State Bears (3-5) on Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET.

Keep reading for information on how to stream this matchup and click here to see our score picks!

Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

South Carolina Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, December 6, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina

Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina TV: SEC Network +

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

How to Watch Other SEC Games

South Carolina vs. Morgan State Scoring Comparison

The Bears put up an average of 58.0 points per game, 6.1 more points than the 51.9 the Gamecocks allow.

When it scores more than 51.9 points, Morgan State is 3-3.

South Carolina has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 58.0 points.

The Gamecocks record 92.0 points per game, 32.7 more points than the 59.3 the Bears give up.

When South Carolina totals more than 59.3 points, it is 7-0.

When Morgan State gives up fewer than 92.0 points, it is 3-5.

This season the Gamecocks are shooting 49.9% from the field, 10.4% higher than the Bears concede.

The Bears shoot 35.1% from the field, 5.9% higher than the Gamecocks concede.

South Carolina Leaders

Kamilla Cardoso: 15.0 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.4 BLK, 60.0 FG%

15.0 PTS, 12.1 REB, 3.4 BLK, 60.0 FG% Raven Johnson: 10.7 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19)

10.7 PTS, 7.0 AST, 3.1 STL, 52.5 FG%, 42.1 3PT% (8-for-19) Ashlyn Watkins: 9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.9 BLK, 60.0 FG%

9.4 PTS, 1.1 STL, 2.9 BLK, 60.0 FG% MiLaysia Fulwiley: 12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26)

12.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 47.8 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (8-for-26) Chloe Kitts: 10.4 PTS, 48.2 FG%

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

South Carolina Schedule